Here’s How To Become Fluent In American Sign Language For Just $20

When you think about learning another language, French, Spanish, and Japanese may come to mind. And while few consider learning to speak American Sign Language, otherwise known as ASL, it’s a widely used language with an estimated million people who are fluent in it.

Whether you’re looking to speak it as a means to hold conversations with a loved one or simply want to learn it to better communicate with strangers in emergency situations, becoming fluent in ASL can lead to wonderful, enriching experiences. But instead of enrolling in a class in a traditional classroom, make things easier on yourself and learn ASL from the comfort of your own home with The Complete 2021 American Sign Language Master Class Bundle!

With access to over 50 lectures and 75 hours of content, you’ll become well-versed in ASL, from popular phrases to a wide range of words that you can use to hold a meaningful conversation with anyone who speaks it fluently. Even if you’re starting from square one, this program offers three different learning levels, allowing you to challenge yourself and become comfortable signing.

In addition to the standard signs and phrases used in ASL, this program also gives you an introduction to baby sign language, which can be an excellent way to communicate with little ones who aren’t quite ready to use their words. There is even a lesson that focuses on scuba diving hand signals for those who long to sign below sea level!

Even if you don’t personally know anyone who uses ASL, becoming fluent in this popular language can serve you well in other ways. For one, it looks great on your resume, giving you a bit of an edge over your competition — and it can come in handy in unforeseen situations when someone needs help and can only communicate by signing.

Check out some of the awesome things people are saying about The Complete 2021 American Sign Language Master Class Bundle online!

“It gives me the option to learn a new skill in between deliveries so that if I come across a deaf individual I’ll be able to communicate with them properly.” – Matthew B.

“I love that this course offers me lifetime access. The three levels of course instruction plus a baby sign language course is perfect for my learning style.” – Roby C.

“I loved that it was affordable! My daughter is non-speaking and I am so happy to be able to have a way to learn and communicate with her better!” – Cheyenne H.

Prices subject to change.