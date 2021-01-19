‘High Crimes And Misdemeanors’ — Schumer Makes It Clear That The Senate Will Vote On Impeaching Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made it clear that he will move forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump in a Tuesday speech, just one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a floor speech, Schumer called Trump’s presidency the most “chaotic and divisive president that can ever be remembered.” He also mentioned three issues he hopes the Senate will tackle in the coming weeks: “a second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the confirmation of president Biden’s cabinet and other key officials, and legislation to provide much needed, almost desperately needed COVID-relief. ”

“We will conduct and complete a trial of Donald Trump for citing an insurrection against the United States,” Schumer said. “After what he has done, the consequences of which we were all witness to, Donald Trump should not be eligible to run for office ever again”

“Let me be clear,” Schumer continued. “There will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate. There will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“Healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability,” Schumer added.

Before Schumer’s speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Trump and his allies for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election Tuesday, saying his rhetoric provoked the mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (RELATED: ‘The Mob Was Fed Lies’: McConnell Goes After Trump, Says Capitol Riot Was ‘Provoked By The President’)