‘High Crimes And Misdemeanors’ — Schumer Makes It Clear That The Senate Will Vote On Impeaching Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made it clear that he will move forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump in a Tuesday speech, just one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
In a floor speech, Schumer called Trump’s presidency the most “chaotic and divisive president that can ever be remembered.” He also mentioned three issues he hopes the Senate will tackle in the coming weeks: “a second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the confirmation of president Biden’s cabinet and other key officials, and legislation to provide much needed, almost desperately needed COVID-relief. ”
“We will conduct and complete a trial of Donald Trump for citing an insurrection against the United States,” Schumer said. “After what he has done, the consequences of which we were all witness to, Donald Trump should not be eligible to run for office ever again”
“Let me be clear,” Schumer continued. “There will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate. There will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.”
“Healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability,” Schumer added.
WATCH:
Before Schumer’s speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Trump and his allies for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election Tuesday, saying his rhetoric provoked the mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (RELATED: ‘The Mob Was Fed Lies’: McConnell Goes After Trump, Says Capitol Riot Was ‘Provoked By The President’)
In a floor speech, McConnell said Trump and his allies were responsible for provoking rioters to storm the Capitol and commit acts of vandalism and violence, which postponed the electoral college certification process and forced members of Congress to evacuate the building.
McConnell, who has not ruled out voting to convict Trump in a Senate vote, said Trump was directly responsible for provoking the rioters and went on to mention President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris’s inauguration. (RELATED: REPORT: McConnell Believes Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses)
“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. This mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on,” McConnell said.