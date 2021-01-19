‘I’ll Stand Up For Them’: Sen. Tom Cotton Says All Trump Supporters Shouldn’t ‘Have Their Views Censored’ Because Of Capitol Riot

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton promised Tuesday to “stand up for … and defend” embattled supporters of President Donald Trump from being censored or losing jobs.

“I’ll stand up for them and defend them tonight,” Cotton told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” noting that “74 million Americans ought not to be slandered based on the action of a couple thousand who participated in a violent mob at the Capitol two weeks ago.”

The senator said the actions of that mob should not mean that everyone who voted for Trump “should have their views censored, it doesn’t mean they should be at risk of losing their job or having their business boycotted, losing their slots in high schools or colleges that choose selectively.” (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Go Home Tonight’: Parler CEO John Matze Says He’s Getting Death Threats)

Cotton also said the actions of a few should not force all Trump voters “to pay higher taxes or open their borders or defund their police.”

Cotton called the demonization of all Trump voters as “crazy” and a means for Democrats to divert attention from an “unpopular” political agenda. He noted that Democrats can wage war on Trump supporters because they are the favored political party of other key sectors of society, “from the media, to education, to entertainment.”

“What those people need, what those 74 million people who voted for the president and voted for Republicans need, are Republicans and conservatives in the Congress, in the state legislatures to stand up for their rights, and I promise you I will do that,” Cotton said.

“Let it be known to the business word: hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists…and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We’re going to scrutinize, double check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away,” Forbes Media’s chief content officer, Randall Lane, wrote in a Jan. 7 op-ed.

Forbes Media Chairman and CEO Steve Forbes later said, “We are not going to have blacklists and the like.”

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson suggested that Trump supporters should be “deprogrammed” and described them as “members of a cult” earlier this month.

Former news anchor Katie Couric said Friday that House Republicans who voted against impeaching Trump need to be “deprogrammed.” Religious cult expert Steven Hassan insisted Tuesday that “all of America needs to be deprogrammed” because of Trump’s pervasive influence.

ATrump rally turned into a riot Jan. 6 as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building after the president told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.”

The rioters forced members of Congress to seek safety while five people were killed. (RELATED: Michelle Obama Calls On Big Tech Companies To ‘Permanently’ Ban Trump)

The House of Representatives voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for the second time for allegedly inciting insurrection.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. According to one report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering voting for impeachment if and when the upper chamber considers the issue.