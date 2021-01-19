Editorial

Jeremy Pruitt’s Attorney Releases A Statement, Sounds Like The Former Tennessee Coach Isn’t Going Down Without A Fight

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 02: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on in the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers at TIAA Bank Field on January 2, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former Tennessee football coach Jeremey Pruitt sounds like he’s gearing up for a war with the Volunteers.

Tennessee announced Monday that Pruitt was being fired for cause after alleged recruiting violations were discovered, and that means the program won’t have to pay his $12.6 million buyout. Well, don’t expect the former coach of the Vols to just give up and go home. It sounds like he’s preparing for action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pruitt’s attorney Michael Lyons said the following in part about the situation, according to a Monday night statement obtained by Brett McMurphy.

We believe the decision to be the culmination of an orchestrated effort to renege on contractual promises made to Coach Pruitt upon his hiring in 2017 and reiterated less than five months ago…The timing of the University’s actions and decision appear to bee preordained and more about financial convenience and expedience than a fair and complete factual determination by the University.

You can read the full statement below.

Welcome to the world of college football and coaches being fired. With more than $12 million on the line for Pruitt, you better believe he’s going to put up a fight.

He’d be absolutely insane not to. That’s a huge chunk of cash.

If I had to guess, this situation is going to get incredibly ugly. The letter from Pruitt’s attorney accuses the school of orchestrating this situation to get out of paying the coach his money.

This situation has lawsuit written all over it, and that means we’re just starting. This isn’t the end. It’s just the beginning of the chaos.

We’ll see what happens, but I can promise you this isn’t going away anytime soon.