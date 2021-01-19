‘Stop Reading QAnon Sites And Start Reading The Gospel’: Joe Scarborough Addresses Trump ‘Cult’ Members

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called on members of the “cult” of President Donald Trump to “stop reading QAnon sites and start reading the Gospel of Jesus Christ” so that “a false prophet” like Trump never happens again.

In Tuesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” Scarborough discussed how media carried Trump’s message forward and said it was up to social media companies and “all of us” to prevent anything like Trump from happening in the future. (RELATED: ‘They’re Worshipping An Idol,’ Joe Scarborough Says Of ‘Too Many People Who Call Themselves Christians’ That Follow Trump)

“And so they take him off of Twitter, take him off of Facebook, and disinformation falls by 73%. Does that have an impact? Yes, that has an impact,” Scarborough said. “The big question is will Facebook continue to propagate cult leaders on the right, and I’m sure they’ll come on the left too. If you don’t think this is going to happen on the left, you are a fool.”

Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were suspended in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. after he was accused of inciting the mob. He has subsequently condemned the violence that took place.

“The danger to the republic is that people on the right, people on the left, people in the center, people who believe in nothing have seen how easy it is to like break in to American democracy and actually put it at risk,” Scarborough continued, “They’re thinking if Donald Trump weren’t so stupid, he actually could have pulled this off, right? … So it is up to you. It is up to me. It is up to Facebook. It is up to Twitter. It is up to all of us to make sure this never happens again.”

Scarborough went on to say that he was “guilty” of having Trump on his show in 2015, when Trump first began his campaign for the White House, but said that Fox News, Twitter, and Facebook “carried the lie forward” after 2015. He then listed the “consequences” of that being the high death toll from the coronavirus.

“It would be great if so many people who called themselves evangelicals actually read the Bible…. If they actually read the Bible, they would be knowledgeable of Jesus’ warning: beware of false prophets, cult members,” Scarborough said. “With all heads bowed and all eyes closed whisper after me, beware of false prophets. You don’t know where they’re going to come from. Jesus warned us about that, too … I’m talking to the cult members inside my church who have powered Donald Trump’s presidency over the past four years. Stop reading QAnon sites and start reading the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and we will be all right.”