REPORT: Josh Duhamel In Talks To Replace Armie Hammer In Jennifer Lopez Film

Actor Josh Duhamel is reportedly in talks to replace Armie Hammer in a Jennifer Lopez film after Hammer walked away from the project amid a DM scandal.

The 48-year-old actor has reportedly been picked to replace Hammer in the romantic comedy, “Shotgun Wedding,” according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday.

Duhamel and Lionsgate are reportedly now in negotiations. (RELATED: REPORT: Armie Hammer Exiting New Movie With Jennifer Lopez Amid DM Scandal)

Hammer and the “Hustlers” star were linked to the project in back in fall 2020 when it was announced at the American Film Market. (RELATED: Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Chambers Files For Divorce)

The two stars were on their way to do a shoot for the film in the Dominican Republic, when leaked Instagram direct messages allegedly attributed to Hammer surfaced about the star’s sex life.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer announced in a statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Ahead of Hammer’s statement, a Lionsgate spokesperson shared that, “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film, and we support him in his decision.”

The alleged leaked DM’s from the actor included rape fantasies and references to cannibalism, Page Six reported.