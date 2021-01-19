Kayleigh McEnany: It Has Been ‘A True Honor’ Serving As Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted out an official farewell Tuesday just one day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

McEnany said that working as press secretary “has been a true honor.”

“At the podium, I had the great privilege of sharing stories of the forgotten men and women of America – stories the media too often ignores. Thank you for allowing me to speak on your behalf,” she continued.

McEnany also took the time to thank the Secret Service and the U.S. General Services Administration for their hard work.(RELATED:EXCLUSIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Reflects On Media’s Bias Against Conservative Women)

“You take such great care of the People’s house. You all always have a smile on your face and brighten up the West Wing each day,” another tweet read.

The Daily Caller video team put together a round up of McEnany’s most memorable moments from her time at the podium. You can watch the full video below!

WATCH:

