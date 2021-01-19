Kyrie Irving Is Returning To The Nets, Will Play Against The Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving is back with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving has spent some serious time away from the team for reasons that aren’t really known, but head coach Steve Nash said he’ll likely suit up Wednesday against the Cavaliers after rejoining practice Tuesday, according to Marc Stein. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nets coach Steve Nash says he expects Kyrie Irving to play Wednesday against Cleveland after rejoining the team today for a full practice — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 19, 2021

Kyrie also took some time Tuesday to address his absence with the media and talked about how people assume how they know what’s happening in his life.

“There’s just so many assumptions about what’s going on, and so many people feel like they know me best. They have no idea who I am.” Kyrie Irving on his absence (via @SNYNets)pic.twitter.com/WYu6a1di3l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2021

For those who might not know, Irving hasn’t played since January 5 when he dropped 29 on the Jazz. Since that game, there’s been a ton of chaos.

He’s been away from the team, fined for not wearing a mask while at a party, James Harden was traded to the team and the whole situation has been a bit crazy.

Judging from his comments above, it seems like he’s in a good place mentally and ready to roll.

Kyrie spotted at a party last night pic.twitter.com/hUQbfzsjvP — Julian the NBA stan???? (@nbacommish17) January 12, 2021

If Irving is ready to roll, then the Nets are going to have a squad with Kevin Durant, Harden and him. We’ll see what happens Wednesday night!