Larry Kudlow Says Trump ‘Went Too Far’ With Jan. 6 Rally, Shouldn’t Have Focused On Election Loss

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow explained that he felt that President Trump “went too far” at his Jan. 6 rally that resulted in the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

Kudlow explained in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he felt that Trump should have accepted the election results sooner and focused on highlighting his accomplishments in office, rather than continuing to focus on his election loss. (RELATED: Trump’s Farewell Address To The Nation: ‘The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning’).

Larry Kudlow: ‘I wish [Trump] had played his cards differently…After the Electoral College certified Biden as president-elect, I would have greatly preferred President Trump spend time on his great achievements, of which he had many.’ From @NihalKrishan: https://t.co/FXqwbL9Mvy — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 19, 2021

“I do believe he went too far with his rally,” Kudlow explained. “He went too far. I agree. He should have stepped in sooner.”

Kudlow went on to express that he wished that Trump would have spent “time on his great achievements, of which he had many,” following the Electoral College’s certification of Joe Biden as president-elect.

“I wish he had played his cards differently,” stated Kudlow.

In the aftermath of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, several members of the Trump administration, including Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, resigned from their positions.

Kudlow however explained that he stayed on not only because of his service to his country but because he believes that Trump does not support violence.

“We had government business to do, and we needed to do it. You just can’t walk on the American people. You just can’t do that,” he explained.