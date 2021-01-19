Rep. Lauren Boebert Slams Steve Cohen’s ‘Categorically False’ Claim She Gave Capitol Tour Before The Riot

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert slammed Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen on Monday after he suggested she led a tour of the Capitol building before the Jan. 6 riot.

All claims of my involvement with the attack on Jan. 6th are categorically false. These lies are irresponsible & dangerous. The left would like to bog my name down in conspiracies because they want to slow down my work for the people of CO-03. I will continue on regardless. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 18, 2021

“All claims of my involvement with the attack on Jan. 6th are categorically false,” Boebert tweeted. “These lies are irresponsible and dangerous.”

Boebert then sent a letter to Cohen explaining she gave her family a tour of the Capitol on Jan. 2, and they were present for her swearing in ceremony on Jan. 3.

Boebert sends letter to Cohen about allegations. She says she gave a tour to her family on Jan 2 & they were inside on Jan 3 for her swearing in ceremony. She says Cohen’s claims resulted in “threats to my safety as well as the safety of my family and Congressional staff” pic.twitter.com/dFAg3V0Dik

— Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 19, 2021

“I have never given a tour of the U.S. Capitol to any outside group,” Boebert wrote in the letter. “As I previously stated, I brought my family to the Capitol on January 2nd for a tour and on the 3rd for pictures to commemorate the day I was sworn in as a Member of the U.S. Congress. Again, the only people I have ever had in the Capitol with me during the 117th Congress are my young children, husband, mom, aunt and uncle.”

Boebert reiterated that she condemns violence of any kind in the letter. (RELATED: Pelosi Announces Members Of Congress Will Be Fined $5,000 If They Avoid New Metal Detectors)

“The violence that took place on January 6th was indefensible and these criminals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Boebert wrote. “I do not support unlawful acts of violence and support the rule of law. Myself and my entire family are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred. We are praying and asking for peace and civility during this coming week and as the country looks to heal from the events of January 6th.”

Cohen had asserted on CNN that he and other members of Congress had seen Boebert giving “a large group” of people a tour days leading up to the riots.

“We saw congress[woman] Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th.” — Rep. Steve Cohen says he and a colleague saw Rep. Boebert giving people a tour of the Capitol in the days leading up to the riot pic.twitter.com/dNPymWqjPY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2021

“We saw Congress Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th,” Cohen said. “And she had a large group with her. Now whether they were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know. … But it is pretty clear that her team is the team – she’s not on the home team. She was with the visitors.”