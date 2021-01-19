Nearly 3/4 Of Voters Think America Is On The Wrong Track, Poll Shows

A majority of Americans say they feel the country is headed in the wrong direction ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a new poll shows.

The NBC News poll showed that 73% of respondents indicated the country is on the wrong track, while only a mere 21% of Americans approve of the country’s direction.

7 in 10 voters in the US think the next four years will remain politically divided, and a majority say they are mainly worried and pessimistic about the nation’s future, the latest national NBC News poll finds. https://t.co/6VH4Cdo7uj pic.twitter.com/uRJyyz0fLt — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 19, 2021

Majorities of Republicans, Democrats and Independents expressed doubt in America’s future and predicted division in the years to come, the poll shows. This is the first time since pollsters began asking voters whether they believed America was on the right track in 1988 that a clear majority of Americans rejected the direction the country is headed in according to The Hill. (RELATED: 68% Of Americans Approve Of Biden Transition, Poll Shows)

An earlier Suffolk University Poll released on Sunday showed that 65% of Americans disapprove of the direction America is heading in.

The NBC poll showed that 55% of Americans believe Biden’s rhetorical style as president will be more presidential than outgoing President Donald Trump’s and that 43% approve of his personal qualities. However, only 37% of voters said they were confident Biden’s policy agenda will be successful.

The poll also indicated 60% of respondents approve of Biden’s transition thus far, compared to 32% who disapprove of the team’s efforts. Roughly 44% of respondents appeared to approve of Trump’s handling of the transition.

The poll has a 3.1% margin of error and 1,000 registered voters took part.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office at noon on Wednesday.

