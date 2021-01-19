Netflix Now Has More Than 200 Million Subscribers

Business is booming for Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix now has a staggering 204 million subscribers, which makes sense with many people stuck at home watching TV. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For comparison, Netflix was at about 167 million subscribers at this point in 2020. So in a single year, the streaming giant has tacked on 37 million new subscribers.

That’s simply a jaw-dropping amount of people.

It’s not really hard to understand Netflix’s incredible success. In fact, it’s really easy. First and foremost, the streaming giant provides outstanding high quality content.

“Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Bloodline” are three amazing series that I can name right off the top of my head.

Even a show like “Outer Banks” was a lot of fun to watch, despite not being the highest quality show ever made.

Secondly, and this is the point that matters for the past 10.5+ months, people have been watching TV and movies nonstop since the coronavirus pandemic started.

You know which streaming service has the most name recognition by a country mile? Netflix, and it’s not even close.

Now, HBO also produces outstanding quality content, but it just doesn’t have the same user base that Netflix does. That’s not up for debate. That’s a fact.

Hopefully, Netflix’s success pushes all the other services to only get better. Trust me, competition is very good for the consumers!