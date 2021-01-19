‘Not Who America Is’: Mike Pompeo Blasts ‘Woke-ism, Multiculturalism’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized “woke-ism, multiculturalism, and all the -isms” in a tweet Tuesday.

“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo previosuly gave a speech where he claimed “it’s time to put woke-ism to sleep.” (RELATED: Chinese Spokesperson Accuses Pompeo Of ‘Lying Diplomacy,’ Says He Has Tarnished US Reputation)

“It all points in one direction – authoritarianism, cloaked as moral righteousness,” he said, according to Fox News. “It’s similar to what we’re seeing at Twitter, and Facebook, and Apple, and on too many university campuses. This is not who we are, as Americans … It’s time to put woke-ism to sleep.”

Pompeo’s tweet drew backlash, including from Demcoratic lawmakers, on Twitter.

I guess I appreciate him just saying it out loud. That America’s multiculturalism is a weakness. That if you’re not white with European ancestry, you’re not American. It’s stunning to hear him say it, but at least he’s not hiding it. https://t.co/IdoDuKhaMX — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 19, 2021

Dear @SecPompeo: You described your dad as a proud Italian-American. You attended the Sons of Italy’s 2019 Ambassadors Ball. You practice multiculturalism yourself. So either you are a hypocrite, or you believe you are stoking divisions by being multicultural. https://t.co/JXz6CbbOoP — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 19, 2021

