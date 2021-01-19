PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Keep The Momentum Rolling With A Win Over Northwestern

Wisconsin has a huge Wednesday night game against Northwestern, and we need to earn a win.
Right now, the Badgers are sitting at 11-3, and we’re coming off a very solid win over a good Rutgers team. Now, we have to keep the momentum rolling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
As I’ve said many times this season, we have all the pieces necessary to make a deep tournament run. We’re loaded.
Unfortunately, we haven’t always looked the part. In fact during our three losses this season, we’ve looked downright terrible at times.
Nothing was worse than the loss to Michigan. I’ve never seen a Greg Gard team play that badly.
Well, it’s time to put all of that behind us, keep stacking up wins and chipping away at our ultimate goal of a national title.
Wednesday night against the Wildcats represents another step forward in that process.
So, let’s go out there and just get the job done. You can catch the game at 9:00 EST on BTN!