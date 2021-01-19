PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Keep The Momentum Rolling With A Win Over Northwestern

Wisconsin has a huge Wednesday night game against Northwestern, and we need to earn a win.

Right now, the Badgers are sitting at 11-3, and we’re coming off a very solid win over a good Rutgers team. Now, we have to keep the momentum rolling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

As I’ve said many times this season, we have all the pieces necessary to make a deep tournament run. We’re loaded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Unfortunately, we haven’t always looked the part. In fact during our three losses this season, we’ve looked downright terrible at times.

Nothing was worse than the loss to Michigan. I’ve never seen a Greg Gard team play that badly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Well, it’s time to put all of that behind us, keep stacking up wins and chipping away at our ultimate goal of a national title.

Wednesday night against the Wildcats represents another step forward in that process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

So, let’s go out there and just get the job done. You can catch the game at 9:00 EST on BTN!