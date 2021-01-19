Report: Rappers Gucci Mane And Tyga Perform At Packed Party In Miami

Rappers Gucci Mane and Tyga reportedly performed at a packed party in Miami where it appeared no one was wearing a mask during pandemic.

In a clip posted Tuesday by TMZ, the 40-year-old rapper and 31-year-old superstar can be seen on stage not wearing a mask while surrounded by huge crowds of people enjoying the music who also appeared to not be wearing any masks or social distancing.

Check it out!

At one point, we see the two rappers leave the stage along with fellow superstar Lil Pump and stand among the crowd of people.

According to the report, the party was held in the backyard of ex-“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her husband, Lenny Hochstein with some 150 plus other people.

The piece noted that guests were “encouraged to wear their masks” while not drinking and eating and to practice social distancing.

According to Page Six, party goers were on the “honor system” about getting tested for the coronavirus ahead of the party.

“We offered the backyard of our home to a friend that wanted to plan a last-minute get together ….” Hochstein shared with the outlet. “They were required to hire private security and cap the capacity at 150 people.”

“Guests were temperature checked upon arrival and could only access the outdoor space surrounding our house,” she added. “Guests were told to wear masks when not eating or drinking.”

In a piece earlier this month by the outlet, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez talked about how the city was open with few restrictions amid the pandemic.