REPORT: The Seahawks Are Considering Adam Gase As The Team’s New Offensive Coordinator

New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly taking a look at Adam Gase to be the team’s new offensive coordinator.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have spoken with the former New York Jets head coach. Gase was fired at the end of the season, and is now on the hunt for a new job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No offense to Gase, who I’m sure is a nice guy, but why the hell would Russell Wilson want Gase running the offense?

As a head coach, he’s been far from stellar. In fact, his tenure with the Jets was more or less a complete disaster.

 

Gase wasn’t bad as a coordinator with the Broncos and Bears, but there has to be a better option out there, right?

Seeing as how Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback for Seattle and a generational talent, it should be super easy to fill the position.

People should be throwing themselves at the OC opening.

I just can’t see a situation where the best play for Seattle is to go out and get Adam Gase. Again, I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but I don’t want him running the offense for Russell Wilson.