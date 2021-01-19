Editorial

REPORT: Tennessee Recruits Were Given McDonald’s Bags Full Of Cash

Tennessee football recruits were reportedly given bags full of cash during former head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure.

According to Dan Patrick, a source of his told him that recruits were being handed McDonald’s bags full of cash while visiting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to the legendary sports host break it all down below.

Tennessee announced Monday the firing of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt, and it’s just the latest moment of carnage for the Volunteers as they’re engulfed by chaos.

If Patrick’s source is correct, and DP is almost always on the money when he makes a claim like this, then everyone involved deserved to be fired.

I don’t have a problem with players taking money. I really don’t. It’s been happening forever, and it’s going to keep happening.

What I do have a problem with is coaches acting as bagmen in such a reckless and stupid way. You know how you move money to players?

You move money through boosters and often through people like tutors. You don’t just drop it in a McDonald’s bag and call it a day.

As Patrick pointed out, they weren’t even allegedly trying to hide it. At that point, you deserve to get caught.

I hope more and more stories come out about what’s happening in Knoxville because this is electric!