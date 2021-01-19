REPORT: Tennessee Recruits Were Given McDonald’s Bags Full Of Cash

Tennessee football recruits were reportedly given bags full of cash during former head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure.

According to Dan Patrick, a source of his told him that recruits were being handed McDonald's bags full of cash while visiting.

Source: Tennessee #Vols got sloppy with recruiting. They were handing recruits cash in McDonald’s bags when they visited campus. Also a name to look out for to fill the Head Coaching vacancy: Jason Witten pic.twitter.com/HKDd02rldz — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 19, 2021

Tennessee announced Monday the firing of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt, and it’s just the latest moment of carnage for the Volunteers as they’re engulfed by chaos.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said on Monday Pruitt would be fired for cause. That keeps him away from his $12 million+ buyout. The question of how much Pruitt gets paid appears to be far from over. — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) January 19, 2021

If Patrick’s source is correct, and DP is almost always on the money when he makes a claim like this, then everyone involved deserved to be fired.

I don’t have a problem with players taking money. I really don’t. It’s been happening forever, and it’s going to keep happening.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman outlines the reasons for firing head football coach Jeremy Pruitt today: pic.twitter.com/8erSExOqwm — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 18, 2021

What I do have a problem with is coaches acting as bagmen in such a reckless and stupid way. You know how you move money to players?

You move money through boosters and often through people like tutors. You don’t just drop it in a McDonald’s bag and call it a day.

As Patrick pointed out, they weren’t even allegedly trying to hide it. At that point, you deserve to get caught.

Statement provided to @Stadium from attorney Michael Lyons representing former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt pic.twitter.com/mAgCsaOC6S — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 19, 2021

I hope more and more stories come out about what’s happening in Knoxville because this is electric!