Stephen King Tells Kayleigh McEnany To ‘Enjoy Her Next Job As A Cocktail Waitress’

Author Stephen King told exiting White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to “enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress” in a Tuesday tweet.

“Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa,” he said. (RELATED: ‘He Said Something That Is Patently True’: Dean Cain Weighs In On The Cancellation Of Stephen King)

Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa. https://t.co/9chCgO0hK9 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 19, 2021

McEnany shared her personal Twitter handle, @kayleighmcenany, for those who wanted to continued to follow her once she had left the White House. (RELATED: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Joe Scarborough Rips Kayleigh McEnany For Going Ahead With Briefing Despite Hope Hicks Coronavirus News)

“Serving as @PressSec has been a true honor! At the podium, I had the great privilege of sharing stories of the forgotten men and women of America – stories the media too often ignores,” McEnany continued. “Thank you for allowing me to speak on your behalf.”

Serving as @PressSec has been a true honor! At the podium, I had the great privilege of sharing stories of the forgotten men and women of America – stories the media too often ignores. Thank you for allowing me to speak on your behalf. Follow me @kayleighmcenany for more! ???????? — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 19, 2021

McEnany also shared several photos of her last night at the White House with her daughter, Blake, who also signed the press secretary’s desk.

“Blessed to have spent my last night in the West Wing with #BabyBlake! She even signed the Press Secretary desk before we departed the White House for the last time,” she tweeted.