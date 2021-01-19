Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski Celebrates ‘Going To AFC Championship Game,’ But He’s Now With NFC

Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski hilariously celebrated that his Tampa Bay team was headed to the “AFC Championship game,” despite him now being part of the NFC.

In a clip that OutKick posted on Instagram Tuesday, we see Gronkowski with fellow Buccaneers player Devon White in the locker room after Tampa Bay beat the New Orleans Saints 30-20 on Sunday. The victory in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs allows them to advance to the NFC Championship Game. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OutKick (@outkickthecoverage)

“Whaddup baby,” Gronk can be heard stating on the clip. “Here with the star of the game, baby.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

White then replied, “Robbie G! Robbie G!”

“We’re going to the AFC Championship game!” Rob exclaimed loudly.

Devon turned to his fellow teammate and said, “We ain’t no AFC. We’re NFC!” Laughter could also be heard in the background.

Gronk quickly corrected himself, “NFC! We’re going to the NFC Championship!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

And as the Tampa Bay star shared, the Buccaneers are now set to appear in the NFC Championship game on Sunday when the team play against the Green Bay Packers.