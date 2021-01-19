REPORT: Doctors Forced To Treat Patients In Parking Lot After Hospital Fails To Pay Rent

Doctors at The Heights Hospital in Texas were reportedly locked out of the hospital building Monday because the hospital owed around $1 million in rent.

A note on the front door indicated that locks to the building were changed, prompting doctors to treat patients in the parking lot, according to KHOU 11.

Locked out: Doctors forced to treat patients in parking lot after The Heights Hospital fails to pay rent https://t.co/kbkUl07wyq — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 19, 2021

“We showed up around 8 this morning, myself and my staff, to get ready … we were told we were not allowed in the building anymore,” family physician Dr. Felicity Mack said, according to KHOU 11.

Nobody came to help the doctors get inside to treat their patients, Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said, KHOU 11 reported.

"I'm treating patients out in the parking lot so that at least we can get them some sort of care," Mack reportedly said.

Hospitals across the nation have been forced to find alternative areas to treat patients as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. COVID-19 was not to blame for treating patients in the parking lot at this hospital.

Jackson Lee went on to say that there may be consequences as a result of the hospital being locked amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, KHOU 11 reported.

“Patients and doctors should not have to suffer in this way,” Jackson Lee reportedly said.