Tiffany Trump Shares That She’s Engaged To Boyfriend Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she announced that she got engaged to her boyfriend Michael Boulos.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” the first daughter captioned her post Tuesday on Instagram, along with a photo of the two standing close outside the White House. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Tiffany’s long-time boyfriend, a London graduate student and heir to a multibillion-dollar conglomerate in Nigeria, also shared the happy news, the Daily Mail reported.

“Got engaged to the love of my life!” Boulos captioned his post on his social media account, along with the same shot. “Looking forward to our next chapter together.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Boulos (@michaelboulos)

As previously reported, Tiffany and Michael sparked engagement rumors in June 2019 following the Trump family’s visit to London.

The two were spotted looking at engagement rings, according to the Evening Standard report at the time.

The pair were first linked together in September 2018, according to the Daily Mail.

Congratulations.