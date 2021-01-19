REPORT: Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard To Perform New Song ‘Undivided’ At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Country music stars Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard will reportedly perform their new song “Undivided” at Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

McGraw and Hubbard are expected to perform after Biden is sworn in as president, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine.

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Singing Together at Joe Biden Inauguration TV Special​ https://t.co/qbla71nM0C — People (@people) January 19, 2021

McGraw and Hubbard released their new song, which calls for unity within the country, last week.

“I didn’t think we could need it anymore than we needed it last year, but apparently we still do,” Hubbard said during an interview with “CBS This Morning.” (RELATED: Garth Brooks Will Perform At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

“The capitol thing [is] something that I don’t know that I’ve processed well enough to even put into words yet,” McGraw told the outlet. “It was so sad and so profound and something that I never thought I would see in this country.”