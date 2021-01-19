REPORT: Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard To Perform New Song ‘Undivided’ At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Country music stars Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard will reportedly perform their new song “Undivided” at Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.
McGraw and Hubbard are expected to perform after Biden is sworn in as president, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine.
McGraw and Hubbard released their new song, which calls for unity within the country, last week.
“I didn’t think we could need it anymore than we needed it last year, but apparently we still do,” Hubbard said during an interview with “CBS This Morning.” (RELATED: Garth Brooks Will Perform At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)
“The capitol thing [is] something that I don’t know that I’ve processed well enough to even put into words yet,” McGraw told the outlet. “It was so sad and so profound and something that I never thought I would see in this country.”
“But the song, it speaks to more of the social contract that we have with each other,” he added. “It’s not about politics, it’s about how we’re supposed to treat each other.”
The country stars will join Garth Brooks, who will also be performing sometime near the swearing-in ceremony, the outlet reported.
“This is a great day in our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks said in a statement, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. “This is history, and it is an honor to get to serve.”