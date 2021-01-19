Trump’s Farewell Address To The Nation: ‘The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning’

President Donald Trump delivered his final White House address to the nation Tuesday, in which he claimed that “the movement we started is only just beginning.”

In a prerecorded video, taped Monday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Trump stated that “no nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history, and heroes, for these are the very sources of our unity and our vitality.” (RELATED: Trump Lifts Coronavirus Travel Bans For Europe And Brazil — But Biden Admin Says It Won’t Comply)

“We did what we came here to do and so much more,” Trump claimed. “Above all, we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America, the government answers to the people.”

“I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices because that’s what you elected me to do,” he continued before listing a number of administration accomplishments including building “the greatest economy in the history of the world,” “rallying the global community to stand up to China like never before,” the Abraham Accords and troop withdrawals from countries around the world.

You can watch his entire address below.

WATCH:

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for 12:00pm ET on Wednesday, at which point Trump is expected to have already landed in Florida. He will depart the White House early Wednesday morning and is expected to take part in a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews at 8:00 am ET before boarding Air Force One for his final flight as president.

Trump will be the first president to skip the inauguration of his successor in more than a century.