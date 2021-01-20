17 GOP Freshman Congratulate Biden, Request Bipartisanship In Letter

Seventeen Republican freshman reps wrote a letter congratulating President Joe Biden hours before he was sworn in, according to NPR.

“[W]e trust that the next four years will present your administration and the 117th Congress with numerous challenges and successes, and we are hopeful that – despite our ideological differences – we may work together,” the letter said, according to NPR.

The letter referred to the Capitol riot, calling it “horrific” and urged bipartisanship to pass legislation.

“Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses.” (Related: Media, Democrats Quickly Abandoned Joe Biden’s Push For ‘Unity’)

The letter said officials should prioritize issues like coronavirus relief, healthcare, infrastructure, anti-trust laws, and economic stimulus.

“We firmly believe that what unites us Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us,” the letter said. “In that spirit, we hope that we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States’ standing as the best country in the world.”

The 17 members included North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens.

Two of the signers, Reps. Peter Meijer and David Valadao, were among the 10 Republican reps who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last week, NPR reported.

