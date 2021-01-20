Carole Baskin Taunts Joe Exotic After Trump Pardon Falls Through

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin taunted co-star Joe Exotic after former President Donald Trump did not come through with a pardon.

Baskin told TMZ that she was thankful that Joe Exotic didn’t get the pardon in a statement published Wednesday. The pardon was never confirmed, but Exotic’s team was convinced the former documentary star was going to be set free. His team reportedly even had a limousine waiting about a half mile outside of the prison, according to Newsweek.

Joe Exotic’s lawyers were so confident he would be on Trump’s pardon list they even hired a limo to pick him up from prison in Texas. https://t.co/3pMVsvqZiI — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 20, 2021

The Tiger King did not receive one of the last-minute pardons. (RELATED: Carole Baskin Now Owns Joe Exotic’s Zoo After Winning Lawsuit)

“If I understand the notice I got from the prison system, he’s already gotten another month added to his sentence by not obeying prison rules,” Baskin said in a statement to TMZ.

“If Joe really had a change of heart, he could do what Mario Tabraue did to lessen his 100 year drug trafficking conviction to 12 years by turning state’s evidence against the other animal exploiters,” she reportedly added.

Trump told reporters he would consider pardoning Joe Exotic back in April. Joe Exotic was sentenced to time in prison over animal abuse charges and for being a co-conspirator in a plot to murder his nemesis Baskin.

“I will take a look,” Trump said at the time, as previously reported.

Since then, Joe Exotic’s team had sent a 257-page pardon application to Trump.