Catch Your Pet’s Hair Before It Hits The Ground With This Handy Grooming Vacuum!

Notice you’ve been feeling a little sniffly lately? Or perhaps your eyes feel like they’ll never stop itching. While seasonal allergies could be the culprit, your furry family member could very well be wreaking havoc on your body. In fact, people with general allergies or asthma are more likely to be allergic to pet fur and dander, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

But just because getting rid of little Fido is out of the question doesn’t mean you have to suffer from the never-ending hair-shedding that takes place in your home. Sure, vacuuming frequently can be helpful, but stopping the hair from falling in the first place would be ideal. That’s where the Shed Pal Pet Fur Grooming Vacuum comes into play.

This innovative grooming tool lets you catch shedding fur right from the source — your cat or dog themselves! That’s because it gently captures hair as you brush your furry little housemate, preventing it from falling onto the floor or sticking to your furniture.

Whether your pet boasts a thick coat of fur or has a thin, hair-like mane, this handy grooming tool catches it all. And thanks to its massaging rubber tip, it doesn’t hurt the animal at all and simply feels like a regular brushing session. Plus, its quiet operation ensures a pleasant experience, never scaring them with loud noises or buzzing.

The Shed Pal Pet Fur Grooming Vacuum is incredibly easy to use. Simply hold it comfortably by its handle and let the suction power do the rest of the work! And since it runs on battery power, you never have to worry about tangling cords or being near an outlet. You can even use the tool on upholstery, bedding, and more.

Kiss nasty pet hair goodbye with the Shed Pal Pet Fur Grooming Vacuum, now just $25 bucks at 64% off!

