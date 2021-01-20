Chinese Government Sanctions Pompeo And 27 Others, Citing ‘Hatred Against China’

The Chinese government on Wednesday announced sanctions on more than two dozen Trump administration officials, including former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, over what the communist regime called “hatred against China.”

The Chinese foreign ministry made the announcement moments after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States. It also follows after Pompeo’s announcement Tuesday that the U.S. government considers Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs to be genocide.

The foreign ministry asserted that the 28 Trump officials “seriously violated China’s sovereignty” and “have been mainly responsible for such U.S. moves on China-related issues.”

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Announces Sanctions on Pompeo and Others:

????https://t.co/svijYeku2P pic.twitter.com/CAbFXR3CCP — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 20, 2021

“Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations,” the foreign ministry said. (RELATED: China Calls Pompeo ‘Doomsday Clown’ After Remarks About Uighur Genocide)

In addition to Pompeo, Beijing is sanctioning Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, his predecessor John Bolton, Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar, and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

The Chinese foreign ministry said that those on the sanctions list and their immediate family members “are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China.”

Any companies they form after leaving government will also be prohibited from doing business in China, according to the announcement.

The Trump administration, led by Pompeo and Navarro, has been highly critical of China’s human rights abuses and unfair trade practices. The administration has also accused the Chinese Communist Party of providing misleading assurances about the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have started in Wuhan, China.

