Claire McCaskill Says Democrats ‘Have Aviator Sunglasses In Their Pockets’ For A Tribute To Biden

Former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill said Wednesday that Democratic Senators had prepared their own special tribute to President-elect Joe Biden.

McCaskill, during coverage of Biden’s Inauguration Day activities on MSNBC, said that a number of the Democratic Senators had brought aviator sunglasses to the event. She said that they planned, in a moment of levity, to don them together as a tribute to Biden. (RELATED: Claire McCaskill Comes Out Swinging Against Progressives In Post-Debate Recap)

WATCH:

McCaskill noted that, in response to the continued threat of coronavirus, the seating chart at Wednesday’s inauguration was slightly different than it had been in previous years.

“I also have it on good authority that the women of the Senate are wearing pearls today in solidarity with Kamala,” McCaskill said, referencing the plan that had circulated on social media encouraging women all across the nation to wear pearls in honor of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

On this historic day, I’m wearing Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s pearls, given to me by her goddaughter, who said that her godmother “would not want it any other way.” Because of Shirley Chisholm, I am. Because of Shirley Chisholm, Vice President Harris is. pic.twitter.com/rgQKw2Y8Qb — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 20, 2021

Thousands of Women Will Wear Pearls to Celebrate Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day​ https://t.co/aFM2teyTCf — People (@people) January 20, 2021

McCaskill went on to note that there was a plan to pay tribute to Biden as well — one that involved his signature aviator sunglasses.

“And also I hear that the Democratic senators have aviator sunglasses in their pockets and in a moment that is appropriate for some levity I’m told that there will be some placing on noses of Joe Biden’s signature aviators when there is a moment that people feel that it is appropriate to smile,” McCaskill said.