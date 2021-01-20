Couple Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex On The Myrtle Beach Skywheel

One couple is in a shade of hot water with the authorities after allegedly getting down and dirty in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to a Wednesday report from WPDE, Eric Charles Harmon and Lori Marie Harmon were arrested and charged with indecent exposure and participation of obscene material prohibited after allegedly filming themselves having sex on the Myrtle Beach Skywheel and in the One Ocean Place hotel. Harmon was also charged with malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less.

How did the authorities find out about the alleged sexual behavior? The videos were allegedly uploaded to a porn website!

While I've never been to Myrtle Beach, I've heard plenty of stories, and I'm very confident the Myrtle Beach Skywheel is not where you want to film yourself allegedly having sex.

Myrtle Beach has a reputation, and the reputation isn't that of a super clean and nifty city. It's that of a wild place!

Also, I hate to Monday morning quarterback this situation, but if the allegations are true, then why not attempt to hide your identity?

I’m not a legal expert, but I’m pretty sure it’s a lot harder to get charged with a crime if you can’t be identified in the video tape.

That seems like common sense 101.

Let’s hope these two alleged romantics have an outstanding lawyer. I would hate to see people go down for being in love!

