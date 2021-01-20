Democrat Members Of Congress Wear Body Armor To Biden Inauguration

Several Democratic members of Congress opted to wear body armor to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Numerous Democratic Representatives and Senators were present at Biden’s inauguration, but it is unclear who specifically chose to wear the additional protection. Biden’s inauguration comes exactly two weeks after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (RELATED: President Trump Left A Note For Joe Biden On The Resolute Desk, White House Confirms)

Some of the Democrats at the inauguration are wearing body armor, ABC reports. — Dimi Reider (@reider) January 20, 2021

.@kasie reports at least one Democratic member wore body armor to the Inauguration. “This building still bears the physical scars.” — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 20, 2021

Roughly 25,000 National Guard troops have been stationed in Washington ahead of the inauguration, and the downtown area has been extensively closed off with fencing.

President Donald Trump departed the White House for the final time as president Wednesday morning. Democrats and Republicans in the House voted to impeach Trump on one charge of “incitement of insurrection” last week for his role in encouraging the mob.

Trump chose to skip Biden’s inauguration in favor of a military sendoff at Andrews Air Force Base on Wednesday morning. Vice President Mike Pence, whose relationship with Trump has fractured since the Capitol riots, skipped Trump’s sendoff in favor of Biden’s inauguration.

Just had to clip this. Air Force One takes off, perfectly timed to the end of “My Way,” carrying President-for-three-more-hours Trump to Florida — and then a transition to President-elect Biden and company at Cathedral of St. Matthew pic.twitter.com/yPorUSma09 — Emily (Larsen) Brooks (@emilyelarsen) January 20, 2021

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton were all in attendance at the inauguration.

Trump took a number of remarkable actions in the final hours of his presidency, including issuing 143 commutations and pardons. He also rescinded his central “drain the swamp” executive order he originally made in January 2017.