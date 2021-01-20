‘I Will Fire You On The Spot’: Biden Says He Will Have Zero Tolerance For Staffers Disrespecting Others

President Joe Biden drew a hard line Wednesday for incoming appointees, making it clear that he would not tolerate them disrespecting each other.

During a virtual swearing-in ceremony with dozens of appointees and their families, Biden said that he would fire "on the spot" any he observed talking down to their coworkers.

WATCH:

Biden began by stressing the need to hit the ground running, noting that the American people were facing a number of challenges that needed to be dealt with as quickly as possible.

“I want to thank your families for the sacrifices,” Biden continued. “But I’m not joking when I say this. If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No ifs, ands or buts. Everybody, everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years.”

Biden went on to say that he expected his administration to be judged based on whether or not they were able to restore “the integrity, the competency of this government,” saying that he was confident they would be able to help him do just that.

“I’m going to make mistakes,” Biden added just before he administered the Oath of Office. “I’m going to make mistakes. When I make them, I’ll acknowledge them and I’ll tell you. I’ll need your help to help me correct them. We’re not going to walk away, we’re going to take responsibility. That’s what we do. That’s what you do. That’s what so many of you have done throughout your career and I expect you to do it again.”