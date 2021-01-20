The List Of Celebs Moving Back To The US Now That Trump Is Gone Is Short … Because They Never Left

You could hold your breath while we list off the celebrities who are going to move back to the United States now that former President Trump is officially out of office.

You can only do that because almost none of them actually left. It’s been four years since Trump took office and we now have a new president. Yet, the Hollywood elite never went anywhere.

Comedian Chelsea Handler claimed she was going to move to Spain if Trump was elected in 2016 during an interview on “Live with Kelly and Michael.” That move didn’t happen.

“I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don’t; I will leave the country,” she said.

After the 2016 election she told then-Democratic California Sen. Barbara Boxer that she was needed here as a political advocate during the comedian’s show.

“Everyone in my office is like ‘You have a responsibility, you have a voice and you need to use it, and you have to be here,'” Handler said.

Whoopi Goldberg pondered the idea after she predicted Trump wouldn’t win in 2016, but she later clarified that she was not going to leave the country.

“I don’t think that’s America,” Goldberg said at the time on “The View.” “I don’t want it to be America. Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know.”

“I’m not leaving the country that I was born and raised in,” Goldberg said shortly after the 2016 election.

.@WhoopiGoldberg says she’s not moving to Canada because of Trump’s win: “I’m not leaving the country that I was born and raised in.” pic.twitter.com/arMtwjemhu — The View (@TheView) November 10, 2016

Fellow co-star on “The View” Raven-Symone also claimed she would move to Canada. The former Disney star never moved, but she did release a comedic sketch about it.

Rappers Snoop Dogg and Ne-Yo also both made jokes about moving to Canada to be neighbors with Drake, but that idea never materialized either. Snoop Dogg bought a mansion in 1998 in Diamond Bar, California, and he has reportedly lived there since, according to reports. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Trump Leaving And Biden Being Sworn-In As President)

“I’m moving to Canada straight away,” Ne-Yo told TMZ at the time. “Me and Drake gonna be neighbors if Donald Trump becomes president.”

Actress Miley Cyrus even joined in saying she would move at the time. She didn’t and still resides in Los Angeles in the $4.95 million home she bought in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood just last year, according to The Blast.

Cyrus shared a video saying she accepted the results of the election after Hillary Clinton lost.

Musician Bruce Springsteen is in luck. He claimed he would be moving to Australia if Trump was re-elected.

“If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen said, according to the Daily Mail.

Maybe he’ll move anyway.

It doesn’t seem like it would be too hard to move to Canada, but yet none of these celebrities ever made it there. Nor did they make it to Europe. I wonder why?

The economy did well under Trump, which, of course, would be a benefit to these celebrities.

Between December 2009 and December 2016, the unemployment rate dropped from 9.9% to 4.7%, according to Bloomberg. By December of 2019, it had fallen to 3.5%, the outlet reported. According to a Gallup Poll, 56% of Americans said they were doing better off now than four years ago.

Maybe Trump’s America wasn’t too terrible after all. America was great then, is great now and will continue to be great.