REPORT: Teenager Shot At Vigil For Youth Killed At Same Location Just One Day Before

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in Houston on Tuesday night at a vigil for another teen shot and killed at the same place the day before.

A woman reportedly began firing a gun into the air during the vigil, which prompted a nearby person not attending the vigil to shoot back towards her, according to KHOU 11.

BREAKING: A boy was shot tonight while he was attending a vigil for a 16-year-old boy who was killed at the same SE Houston location on Monday night. https://t.co/C8ZyMieATu #khou — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 20, 2021

The boy was then allegedly shot in the back during the crossfire between the two gunmen. Police apprehended the female shooter at the scene. (RELATED: 4 People Shot, 1 Fatality Near Nipsey Hussle Funeral Procession)

The victim was found in a nearby field by an apartment complex and taken to a hospital. Police expect the boy to survive the shooting, KHOU 11 reports.

Other people involved in the shooting during the vigil reportedly fled on foot and have not been found by police. (RELATED: Students Weren’t Told Colorado Shooting Vigil Was Organized By Gun Control Group)

Another teen, Warnoiya Hines, was shot in Houston on Tuesday after an altercation at a fast-food restaurant according to the Houston Police Department. Hines was reportedly transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.