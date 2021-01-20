Ike Villanueva Knocks Out Vinicius Moreira With A Brutal Punch

Ike Villanueva lit up Vinicius Moreira during their Wednesday fight.

During their bout on Fight Island, Villanueva landed a brutal punch to drop Moreira on the spot, and this one needs to be seen to be believed.

Watch the awesome shot below.

Folks, it really doesn’t get much better than that at all when it comes to monster punches in the UFC and in MMA.

I damn near jumped up out of my seat when I watched his fist connect. That’s the definition of a lights out shot.

Even if you’re just a casual fighting fan, you have to admit that nothing gets the blood pumping like a great knockout.

Nothing gets the fans out of their seats (when they’re allowed in the venue) like an absolutely brutal KO. One shot and somebody hits the deck.

That’s exactly what Villanueva accomplished here.

Props to Villanueva on the incredible knockout. That’s the stuff we can’t get enough of as UFC fans.