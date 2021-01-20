‘It’s Pretty Clear’: Immigration Expert Says Biden’s Immigration Policies Drove Migrant Caravan

Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow at the immigration-skeptical Center for Immigration Studies, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about a migrant caravan heading toward the U.S. southern border, what this means for the Biden administration and more.

“It’s pretty clear. It’s the incoming administration of Joe Biden almost entirely,” Bensman said. “The promises that he made during the campaign and the promise that he is going to present an amnesty bill [today], end deportations and reverse everything that Trump ever did.”

“[This] has really animated the Northern Triangle countries — those three, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador,” he said. (RELATED: Immigration Expert: DACA, Temporary Status Holders Would Be ‘Automatically Granted Green Cards’ Under Biden Plan)’

Bensman also discussed President Joe Biden’s amnesty plan, which says that “all illegal immigrants who began living in the U.S. by January 1, 2021 will have a 5-year path to temporary legal status,” and if he believes it will deter migrants from traveling to the U.S. southern border.

“There are many other kinds of amnesties that are going to be available for people who don’t qualify or who would be excluded from an eventual amnesty under the congressional version of the bill,” he said. “I think there’s still enough of a tractor beam out there with just the other stuff that they’re talking about beyond the January 1.”

Bensman also discussed recent comments made by former President Donald Trump, another migrant caravan traveling toward the U.S. southern border and more.

