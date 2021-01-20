Editorial

Jill Biden And Michelle Obama Shine In Striking Coat Combos For Inauguration

(Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images/ (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Jill Biden and Michelle Obama definitely turned heads Wednesday when they stepped out in striking coat combos for the inauguration.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady sparkled when she stepped out in the long-sleeve ocean blue coat and dress combo that went down past her knees as she joined President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. ahead of his swearing-in as the 46th president of the United States. (RELATED: Obama-Produced Film Receives Oscar Nomination For Netflix Documentary)

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the look with loose hair, a matching blue colored face mask, gloves and matching high heels. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Join Speaking Agency With High-Profile Clients Like Barack, Michelle Obama)

(Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images)

Former first lady Michelle Obama also wowed when she showed up in a burgundy coat and pants combo as she joined former President Barack Obama at the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony of Biden becoming president.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the look with loose hair, a matching burgundy top and belt, black shoes and gloves.

(Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images)

First daughter Ashley Biden also got everyone’s attention when she stepped out for the inaugural festivities wearing a gorgeous navy blue coat and boots combo.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

