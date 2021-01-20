Jill Biden And Michelle Obama Shine In Striking Coat Combos For Inauguration

Jill Biden and Michelle Obama definitely turned heads Wednesday when they stepped out in striking coat combos for the inauguration.

The first lady sparkled when she stepped out in the long-sleeve ocean blue coat and dress combo that went down past her knees as she joined President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. ahead of his swearing-in as the 46th president of the United States.

She completed the look with loose hair, a matching blue colored face mask, gloves and matching high heels.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also wowed when she showed up in a burgundy coat and pants combo as she joined former President Barack Obama at the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony of Biden becoming president.

She completed the look with loose hair, a matching burgundy top and belt, black shoes and gloves.

First daughter Ashley Biden also got everyone’s attention when she stepped out for the inaugural festivities wearing a gorgeous navy blue coat and boots combo.