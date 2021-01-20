Politics

Rep. Clyburn Says George W. Bush Called Him ‘The Savior’ For Boosting Biden Win

Jim Clyburn relates discussion with Bush (Twitter screengrab)
Scott Morefield Reporter
Democratic South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn said that former President George W. Bush called him “the savior” for playing a key role in helping President Joe Biden win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Video of Clyburn’s comments was posted Wednesday to Twitter by The Recount, hours after Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

WATCH:

“George Bush said to me today,” Clyburn said in the video. “He said ‘you know, you’re the savior, because if you had not nominated Joe Biden, we would not be having this transfer of power today.’ He said to me, ‘Joe Biden was the only one who could have defeated the incumbent president.'”

Clyburn’s February 2020 endorsement of Biden ahead the Democratic primary in South Carolina is widely considered to have played a key role in that state becoming the president’s first primary win after losses in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Biden’s win in South Carolina gave him the momentum he needed to pull off a series of major victories and ultimately win the Democratic nomination. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Floating The Idea Of Creating A New Political Party)

Although Bush has largely refrained from being critical of any of his successors, he did not vote for former President Donald Trump in 2020.