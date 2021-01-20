Biden To Rescind 1776 Report On Day One As Part Of Racial Justice Initiative

President Joe Biden plans to rescind the President Donald Trump administration’s 1776 Commission report on “patriotic education” just two days after it was released.

Biden is rescinding the report as part of a first-day executive order that is aimed at advancing “racial equity,” according to Fox News. The report has already been removed from the White House website, but is still available at the Trump administration archive website.

And just like that, here’s what’s left of the 1776 Commission page.https://t.co/c8ZrqVzqaw pic.twitter.com/hooRHQ8mVQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 20, 2021

The commission was formed by Trump to push for a patriotic perspective in U.S. history education. It was, in part, a response to the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which advocates for teaching U.S. history with a focus on slavery and descendants of black slaves in America.

The initial report from the commission was released Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. day. The commission was first formed in late 2020. (RELATED: The Best And Worst Of The 1776 Report)

The Biden transition team said Wednesday that the 1776 Commission “sought to erase America’s history of racial injustice,” Fox reports. Critics accused members of the commission of lacking credentials as historians. The 1619 Project has also widely been criticized for historical inaccuracies.