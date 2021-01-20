Juan Williams Bursts Into Tears Live On Air As Biden Inaugurated

Fox News commentator Juan Williams cried live on air while speaking about what Vice President Kamala Harris being sworn in meant to him.

Juan Williams said that the image of Kamala Harris assuming the vice presidency was “visceral,” moments after she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office Wednesday. He added that as someone with a black mother and granddaughters, the ceremony was inspiring.

“You think about American history,” Williams said while struggling to hold back tears. “You think about the status of black women in this country for most of our history, and the idea that a black woman would assume such power in this moment as a national leader, truly inspiring.” (RELATED: President Trump Left A Note For Joe Biden On The Resolute Desk, White House Confirms)

An emotional Juan Williams says “You think about American history. You think about the status of black women in this country for most of our history, and the idea that a black woman would assume such power in this moment as a national leader, truly inspiring.” pic.twitter.com/D28A8rzLAC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2021

Williams also remarked that the moment was powerful given the role that black women played in ensuring Biden and Harris would win the election.

Biden officially became president at noon Wednesday after he took the oath of office in front of the U.S. Capitol. Harris was sworn into office moments before.

Earlier in the day, the pair attended Catholic mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington D.C. along with other prominent political leaders.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.