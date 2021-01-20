Nation’s Oldest African American Sorority Names Jan. 20 ‘Kamala D. Harris Day’

The nation’s oldest predominantly African-American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, has labeled Jan. 20 “Kamala D. Harris Day” in honor of Vice President Kamala Harris’s inauguration.

The sorority, which was founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington D.C., made the announcement in a Twitter post to celebrate the historic inauguration of Harris, who is a member. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Formally Resigns As California Senator)

Sorority members were encouraged to wear pink attire along with pearl necklaces in honor of their former member making history.

January 20 has been declared Kamala D. Harris Day! To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #kamalaharrisday pic.twitter.com/0xBPUDpRI7 — Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) January 20, 2021

Harris has often been seen wearing pearl necklaces, a fashion accessory that members of the sorority also often wear.

Harris’s inauguration is not only significant as the first female Vice President, but she is also the first African-American and Indian-American to serve as Vice President.

Glenda Glover, the International President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, has previously described President Joe Biden’s decision to pick Harris for his running mate as sending “a message to little Black girls, little Asian girls, little Indian girls, all little girls that if you see it, you could be it,” according to The Hill.