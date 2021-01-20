Melania Wows In Gorgeous Cropped Black Jacket Skirt Suit As She Exits Washington, D.C.

Melania Trump truly turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous cropped jacket skirt suit as she exited Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve black jacket and skirt combo that went down to her knees when she joined President Donald Trump as the two departed from the South Lawn of the White House on his final hours in office. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up in a loose bun, a black purse and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Before leaving, FLOTUS gave a few remarks and said it was her “greatest honor” being first lady.

“Being your first lady was my greatest honor,” Melania shared. “Thank you for your love and your support. God bless you all. God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation.”

WATCH:

“God bless you all… God bless this beautiful nation” Melania Trump says “being your first lady was my greatest honour” in her final speech in the role ahead of Joe Biden’s inaugurationhttps://t.co/AbQxlbyS9h pic.twitter.com/ecxhbeZcTg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

