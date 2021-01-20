Editorial

Melania Wows In Gorgeous Cropped Black Jacket Skirt Suit As She Exits Washington, D.C.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-DEPARTURE-TRUMP

(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump truly turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous cropped jacket skirt suit as she exited Washington, D.C.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve black jacket and skirt combo that went down to her knees when she joined President Donald Trump as the two departed from the South Lawn of the White House on his final hours in office. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up in a loose bun, a black purse and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.  (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

(photo by Pete Marovich for The New York Times/Getty Images)

Before leaving, FLOTUS gave a few remarks and said it was her “greatest honor” being first lady.

“Being your first lady was my greatest honor,” Melania shared. “Thank you for your love and your support. God bless you all. God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation.”

WATCH:

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.