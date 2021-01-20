REPORT: Pence Left A COVID-19 Report For Biden

Former Vice President Mike Pence left President Joe Biden a report on the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, Fox News reported.

The contents of the report remain largely unknown, but could be of use for the Biden administration, given several members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will not be involved in Biden’s COVID-19 response, according to Fox News.

Scoop: Trump wrote @JoeBiden a note, sources tell me. Trump never came to the Oval Office this morning, but the letter was left for the incoming president in the Oval via an aide. And: @VP Mike Pence left a note for @KamalaHarris on his desk in West Wing. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

Pence has led the Coronavirus Task Force since the spring of 2020. The team included Dr. Deborah Birx, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others. (RELATED: President Trump Left A Note For Joe Biden On The Resolute Desk, White House Confirms)

Azar submitted his resignation, effective inauguration day, last week. Redfield’s tenure at the head of the CDC is also coming to an end with the new administration in the White House, Fox News reports. Dr. Birx has announced plans to retire.

Biden has announced new members to his own COVID-19 response Task Force, which includes former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy among others.

Pence also left a note for Vice President Kamala Harris, a White House source reportedly told Fox Business.