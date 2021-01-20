National Guard Investigates Reported Bomb Threat At Supreme Court Just Before Biden Arrives At Inauguration

National Guard troops investigated a reported bomb threat Wednesday morning at the U.S. Supreme Court, just one and a half hours ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“The Court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out,” a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement. “The building is not being evacuated.” (RELATED: Trump Departs Washington For The Last Time As President)

Multiple reports originally claimed that the Court was being evacuated, but CNN reported that the building had been recently closed due to coronavirus.

The National Guard originally responded to the threat just after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrived at the U.S. Capitol, located just across the street from the Supreme Court.

Biden himself arrived at the Capitol shortly afterward. He spent the morning attending mass in Northwest Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.