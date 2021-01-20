Politics

National Guard Investigates Reported Bomb Threat At Supreme Court Just Before Biden Arrives At Inauguration

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
National Guard troops investigated a reported bomb threat Wednesday morning at the U.S. Supreme Court, just one and a half hours ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Members of the National Guard rest near the US Supreme Court (rear) on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC, ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on January 19, 2021. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out,” a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement. “The building is not being evacuated.” (RELATED: Trump Departs Washington For The Last Time As President)

Multiple reports originally claimed that the Court was being evacuated, but CNN reported that the building had been recently closed due to coronavirus.

The National Guard originally responded to the threat just after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrived at the U.S. Capitol, located just across the street from the Supreme Court.

Biden himself arrived at the Capitol shortly afterward. He spent the morning attending mass in Northwest Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available. 