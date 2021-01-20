The 1st Full Day Of March Madness Will Be March 19, Championship Game Will Happen April 5

March Madness fans have official dates for the 2021 tournament.

The NCAA announced Tuesday afternoon the updated dates for the tourney, which will happen exclusively in Indiana, and the first full day of games is March 19. The national title game will go down April 5.

For those who enjoy the play-in games, those start March 18.

???? #MarchMadness Scheduling Update! ???? March 18 – First Four

???? March 19/20 – First Round

???? March 21/22 – Second Round

???? March 27/28 – Sweet 16

???? March 29/30 – Elite 8

???? April 3 – Final Four

???? April 5 – National Championship ???? https://t.co/faeZsTVieb pic.twitter.com/0grpnEwAn4 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2021

We’re getting close, folks! We’re getting close! After the 2020 tournament was canceled because of coronavirus, we’re about two months away from 2021 action.

For fans of college basketball, we all know March Madness is the pinnacle.

Opening weekend is pure debauchery for millions of degenerate men around the country. That’s just a fact. Back in college, we would start drinking at the tip of the first game and we didn’t stop until we passed out.

Would I advise binge drinking like we did for March Madness? Well, that’s not my call to make, but I’m telling you we certainly had fun.

Ultimately, we just need to make sure the games happen. Above all else, we need the games to happen, and setting concrete dates brings us one step closer to that reality.