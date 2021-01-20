REPORT: Nick Saban Had 2 Players Try To Fight Him While He Was Coaching The Dolphins

Nick Saban apparently came close to a couple physical altercations during his time coaching the Miami Dolphins.

According to Jay Glazer during a Tuesday appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show, Saban nearly came to blows with Daunte Culpepper and Zach Thomas during his tenure with the Dolphins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? Apparently, the duo didn’t like the way Saban, who left for Alabama after two seasons, spoke to them. You can listen to Glazer break it all down below.

This story from Glazer is something I’ve always talked about when it comes to college coaches jumping to the NFL.

Not the potential violence aspect, but about NFL players needing to be treated differently than college players.

NFL coaches simply can’t treat their roster like it’s a college team. We’re not talking about teenagers. We’re talking about grown men with millions in guaranteed money and families at home.

College football coaches are dictators. NFL coaches have limited control. With Urban Meyer headed to Jacksonville, we’re about to find out if he can make the transition better than Saban did.

If you treat NFL players like they’re teenagers in college, odds are high they won’t respond well. It’s just the nature of the business.