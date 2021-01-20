People Fight In An Airport In Absurd Viral Video

A group of people got into an altercation at an airport in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowViral, a group of people can be seen fighting right next to a gate. Eventually, some people try to jump in and help.

Watch the absurd situation unfold below.

Did anyone else notice how there's a little kid in somebody's arms right next to the fight when things got underway?

You can see somebody kind of shuffle away from the danger with the kid. Veteran move to look out for the incredibly small child before deciding what to do next.

Secondly, why the hell are we fighting inside of an airport? Airports suck. That's just a fact. In order to make them tolerable, you have to chug overpriced beer.

You know what makes them substantially worse? Having to deal with idiots fighting each other right at your gate.

Nobody wants to put up with that nonsense.

If you find yourself fighting in an airport, take a long and hard look in the mirror because you’re making some horrible decisions.