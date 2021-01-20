Philip Rivers Retires From The NFL

Philip Rivers is done playing football.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback told The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee that he’s hanging up his cleats after 17 seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s just time. It’s just right,” Rivers explained.

“It’s just time.” Philip Rivers retiring from NFL after 17 seasons.https://t.co/Ht6xSIska9 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) January 20, 2021

What an incredible career for Rivers. There’s really not a whole lot that needs to be said. The man went out and played well for 17 seasons.

Rivers never won a Super Bowl during his nearly two decades of pro football, but a lot of great players retired without a ring.

Breaking: Colts QB Philip Rivers is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons, he told The San Diego Union Tribune. pic.twitter.com/gK1Mb0mYhL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2021

That doesn’t mean he wasn’t a hell of a ball player. For 16 seasons, he led the Chargers and he went out wearing a Colts uniform.

In the modern era of football, there’s no doubt at all that he’s one of the better passers to suit up in the NFL.

When the time is right to end the party, then the time is right. That’s the conclusion Rivers has reached.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts)

I’m also sure this isn’t the last we’ve seen of him. If I had to guess there’s a broadcasting future on the horizon. Whatever he does, it’s been fun watching him play.