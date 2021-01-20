Editorial

Philip Rivers Retires From The NFL

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts smiles from the side line during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Philip Rivers is done playing football.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback told The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee that he’s hanging up his cleats after 17 seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s just time. It’s just right,” Rivers explained.

What an incredible career for Rivers. There’s really not a whole lot that needs to be said. The man went out and played well for 17 seasons.

Rivers never won a Super Bowl during his nearly two decades of pro football, but a lot of great players retired without a ring.

That doesn’t mean he wasn’t a hell of a ball player. For 16 seasons, he led the Chargers and he went out wearing a Colts uniform.

In the modern era of football, there’s no doubt at all that he’s one of the better passers to suit up in the NFL.

When the time is right to end the party, then the time is right. That’s the conclusion Rivers has reached.

 

I’m also sure this isn’t the last we’ve seen of him. If I had to guess there’s a broadcasting future on the horizon. Whatever he does, it’s been fun watching him play.