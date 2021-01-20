Quarterback Ryan Hilinski Transfers To Northwestern

Former South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is headed to the Big 10.

The former passer for the Gamecocks announced Tuesday night that he’s transferring to play for Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hilinski decided to bounce from Columbia after losing his starting job and the firing of Will Muschamp.

This is a great pickup for Fitzgerald and the Wildcats. I like a lot about Hilinski’s game. In 2019, I thought he played incredibly well.

To me, the young man looked like he had serious upside, and I still believe that 100%.

He might have struggled to get on the field in 2020, but he’s a gamer with a big arm. The perfect kind of guy for Northwestern and Fitzgerald.

Trust me, as a Wisconsin man, I don’t want to be playing against Hilinski when he’s spinning it at a high level.

Now, he’s going to get a taste of B1G football, and I can’t wait to see how it goes for him! Even though I like Hilinski, you better believe we’re going to bring the dogs every time we play Northwestern.

Plus, they beat us in 2020. That means we’re really not showing mercy in 2021.

Best of luck to Hilinski at NW. I can’t wait to see how he does.