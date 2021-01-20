Editorial

REPORT: Dan Campbell’s Contract With The Detroit Lions Is For Six Years

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Head Coach Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins watches warm ups before the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The Lions have officially introduced Dan Campbell as the team’s new head coach.

The Detroit Lions are reportedly giving head coach Dan Campbell a lengthy contract.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Lions are giving Campbell a six-year deal. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The official announcement is expected at some point Wednesday.

A six-year deal is a pretty big sign that the Lions are all in on Campbell as the man who can turn the franchise around.

After the disaster that was Matt Patricia, he certainly has his work cut out for him. That much is for sure.

 

The more I learn about Dan Campbell, the more I like him. The guy seems like he has the perfect football mentality and he sounds like an excellent motivator.

We need a guy who can build a culture. It seems like that’s perhaps Campbell’s greatest attribute.

Welcome to Detroit, Dan! We’re happy to have our new leader!