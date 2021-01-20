REPORT: Dan Campbell’s Contract With The Detroit Lions Is For Six Years

UPDATE: The Lions have officially introduced Dan Campbell as the team’s new head coach.

The Detroit Lions are reportedly giving head coach Dan Campbell a lengthy contract.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Lions are giving Campbell a six-year deal. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The official announcement is expected at some point Wednesday.

Here’s another clip after from the first Miami Dolphins practice after Dan Campbell was named the interim head coach. This is what the Lions need. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/eXHjOasTZs — Detroit Lions on Tap (@LionsOnTap) January 15, 2021

A six-year deal is a pretty big sign that the Lions are all in on Campbell as the man who can turn the franchise around.

After the disaster that was Matt Patricia, he certainly has his work cut out for him. That much is for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

The more I learn about Dan Campbell, the more I like him. The guy seems like he has the perfect football mentality and he sounds like an excellent motivator.

We need a guy who can build a culture. It seems like that’s perhaps Campbell’s greatest attribute.

“I love the fact that he’s been a part of multiple organizations both as a player & a coach.. You learn so much being around certain locker rooms”@danorlovsky7 on the #Lions potentially hiring Dan Campbell as HC #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/AqPbIOdxmS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 15, 2021

Welcome to Detroit, Dan! We’re happy to have our new leader!