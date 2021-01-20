Rush Limbaugh Slams Biden Calls For ‘Unity,’ Says He ‘Insulted’ The ’74, 75 Million People’ Who ‘Did Not Vote For Him’

Rush Limbaugh slammed President Joe Biden’s calls for “unity” after he said the president “insulted the 74, 75 million people [who] did not vote for him.”

“Now he [Biden] says, ‘A rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront…’ What happened to unity?” the host of “The Rush Limbaugh” show shared Wednesday. The comments were noted by the Washington Examiner. (RELATED: ‘They Promised Blockbuster Stuff’: Rush Limbaugh Decries Lack Of Results From Trump Legal Team)

“This is not how you go about achieving unity,” he added, accoridng to the Examiner. “He has just insulted the 74, 75 million people [who] did not vote for him … They are white supremacists. They’re domestic terrorists, political extremists, and we’re gonna defeat ’em!”

“‘We’re gonna defeat you! We’re gonna defeat you,'” Limbaugh continued. “‘Yeah, we’re gonna wipe the floor with you, ’cause the planet’s crying out. Oh, it’s bad out there.’ But this is not how you achieve unity.” (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Discusses His Evangelical Faith In ‘Fox & Friends’ Interview)

Before his comments, the host discussed a segment of Biden’s remarks during his inauguration where he was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States.

“A cry for survival comes from the planet itself, a cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear now; a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront and we will defeat,” Biden said, the BBC reported.

“To overcome challenges, restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words,” he added. “It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: Unity. Unity.”